Rs 25 crore Scam In Coop Sector: Anna Hazare submits complaint to Mumbai police

Days after the Bombay High Court asked social activist Anna Hazare to approach the police before seeking legal recourse on alleged irregularities in the state’s cooperative sugar factories, he submitted a complaint to the Mumbai Police Wednesday.

Last month, while hearing a criminal public interest litigation filed by the social activist who has alleged that there was a Rs 25,000-crore scam in the sugar factories, a Division Bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai had asked him to set the criminal law in motion by registering an FIR. Hazare met Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and submitted his complaint with the MRA Marg police station in South Mumbai.

In his complaint, Hazare has alleged that a fraud was committed in governance by first burdening sugar cooperative factories with debts and thereafter selling these sick units at a throwaway price, causing Rs 25,000-crore loss to the state exchequer. “The application is under consideration,” said Ashok Dhude, Deputy Commissioner of Police. ENS