Rs 223 crore worth encroached land retrieved by Coimbatore Corporation

In its continued drive against encroachment, the city corporation has retrieved 20 acres of land valued at Rs 223 crore, across five zones, since November last. The officials recovered 65.04 cents of land encroached by individuals and organisations in three zones of the Corporation, worth Rs Five crore during the raids carried out on March 10 and 11, a release from Corporation Commissioner, Vijaya Karthikeyan said.

The Corporation has retrieved 5.34 acres of encroached land worth Rs 64.70 crore in November, 3.77 acres of land valued at Rs 55.45 crore in December, 2.72 acres worth Rs 26.20 crore in January and 7.66 acres of land worth Rs 71 95 crore in February, coming under five zones of the corporation, he said.

So far, the Corporation has retrieved 20 acres of land valued at Rs 223.30 crore till March 11, Vijaya Karthikeyan added.