Rs 22.6 lakh in scrapped currency notes seized in Gujarat

At least Rs 22.62 lakh in demonetised currency notes were seized from a person in Sola locality in Ahmedabad in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said.

During a routine checking of vehicles on SG Road near Sola Bhagwat Mandir, the police found the scrapped currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations being carried by a man in a car, an officer at Sola police station said. The notes were hidden in a bag in the car, he said.

The man, who hails from Wadhwan town in Sabarkantha district, was also carrying a note counting machine. He was looking to exchange the scrapped notes, the officer said. “We detained him briefly but let him off after informing the Income Tax department about the seizure,” he said.

The Centre had in November last year demonetised the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

