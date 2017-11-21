Rs 21 lakh bounty announced for Farooq Abdullah’s tongue

Top Stories
Recently, Abdullah had courted controversy with his remarks "PoK belongs to Pakistan". A few days later, he said Pakistan was "not weak and was not wearing bangles to allow India to take that part of Jammu and Kashmir under its occupation".

Farooq Abdullah on Kashmir conflict Farooq Abdullah
The Anti Terrorist Front India on Tuesday announced a bounty of Rs 21 lakh prize for cutting former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s tongue, saying he has “insulted” the country with his pro-Pakistan remarks and was speaking “against” the RSS.

Front national president Viresh Shandilya also demanded immediate investigation and arrest of the Srinagar MP. “Farooq has been speaking against the RSS and supporting Pakistan and insulted India in his recent remarks,” he said in a statement in Chandigarh. “Farooq is a big traitor in India and the central government should withdraw Z plus security from him. I will award Rs 21 lakh to the person who cuts Farooq’s tongue,” he said.

