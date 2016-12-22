Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 1.34 crore seized from gang in Chennai

During a search of the baggage carried by the gang, it was found containing Rs 1.34 crore in new currency of Rs 2,000 notes and foreign currencies of over USD 7,000 (equivalent to Rs 4.76 lakh), which were seized. During a search of the baggage carried by the gang, it was found containing Rs 1.34 crore in new currency of Rs 2,000 notes and foreign currencies of over USD 7,000 (equivalent to Rs 4.76 lakh), which were seized.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths have seized Rs 1.34 crore in new Rs 2,000 denomination besides foreign currencies from a gang of five persons at the airport in Chennai on Thursday. Acting on specific input that a gang was involved in smuggling of foreign exchange out of India, the DRI Chennai zone officials intercepted five persons outside the Anna International airport here in the wee hours of Thursday, an official release said.

“Further investigation is on,” it said. On Wednesday, the DRI officials had seized 12 lakh foreign cigarettes, worth Rs 1.63 crore, that arrived at V O Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin, by a container from United Arab Emirates.