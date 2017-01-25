Rs 162-crore ‘undisclosed income’: Karnataka Congress leaders under I-T lens

INCOME TAX raids at houses owned by a Karnataka minister and the state women’s Congress president at Gokak and Belgaum city have found that large amounts of unexplained cash was deposited in the bank accounts of family members and associates of the two Congress leaders.

Money was also deposited in benami accounts in primary cooperative banks across the state, according to I-T officials. According to the department, money received by them was later “transferred to business entities carrying out sugar manufacturing’’.

Both Ramesh Jharkhiholi, Karnataka’s Small Scale Industries Minister and a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and state Mahila Congress president Lakshmi Hebbalkar, are under the scanner after the raids allegedly unearthed undisclosed income to the tune of Rs 162 crore. Jharkhiholi’s houses in Gokak and Belgaum, and Hebbalkar’s residence in Belgaum were raided on January 19 as part of an I-T probe into illegal wealth.

“It was also seen that non-existent persons were shareholders and investors in one of the sugar companies,” the IT department has stated.

A sugar baron with immense clout in Belagavi district of north Karnataka, bordering Maharashtra, Jharkhiholi had declared his assets at Rs 59 crore before 2013 Assembly elections — one of the highest among the candidates.

Hebbalkar, who unsuccessfully contested from Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in 2014, had declared assets of more than Rs 8 crore.

Jharkhiholi had made news in November when, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of high-value currencies, he had conducted an extravagant wedding for his son on the lines of former BJP minister and mining baron G Janardhan Reddy’s daughter’s wedding the same month.

Ramesh Jharkhiholi, 55, eldest of the five Jharkhiholi brothers, has a huge sway in the district. Together, the brothers have controlled three Assembly constituencies in Belagavi — Arabhavi, Gokak and Yemkanmardi — for more than two decades and have spread their allegiance across political parties. All recent state governments — by the Congress, BJP or the JDS — have inevitably had one of the brothers in the Cabinet.

Ramesh was inducted into Siddaramaiah’s ministry in 2016 after his brother Satish decided to step down to pursue business.

The brothers are said to have bankrolled several political leaders in the state, and had also backed Hebbalkar’s unsuccessful attempts in the 2013 state elections, and the Lok Sabha polls the following year.

According to I-T officials, evidence to build the case against Jharkhiholi and Hebbalkar was gathered after examination of records of banks and cooperative societies. The I-T searches reportedly yielded Rs 41 lakh cash and gold, jewellery weighing 12.8 kg.

In June 2015, a State High-Level Clearance Committee headed by CM Siddaramaiah had cleared investment of Rs 213 crore in Harsha Sugars Ltd, a sugar factory being set up by Hebbalkar and associates. Company records for Harsha Sugars show that the firm got Rs 215 crore through loans from seven cooperative banks to finance the project.