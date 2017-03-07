Rs 16.76 crore surface water management project for Puducherry

A Rs 16.76 crore centrally-assisted integrated surface water management project would be implemented in the Union Territory. The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest has earmarked Rs 16.76 crores for the project to be implemented through rejuvenation of water bodies, an official release said today. Under this project, twenty tanks and 32 village ponds would be rejuvenated.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The purpose of the project was to increase the adaptive capacity of local communities to impacts of climate change through `diminishing reliance on ground water resources` and by restoring surface water bodies.