Rs 151 crore collected as cow surcharge, claims Rajasthan govt

The Rajasthan government collected as much as Rs 151 crore in the last financial year for cow welfare through its “noble” initiative of imposing a surcharge of 10 per cent on stamp duty, the government said in a statement Sunday. The statement comes at a time when the government is under fire for loss of human and cattle lives following flood in parts of the state. The surcharge was implemented in the financial year 2016-17 at the rate of 10 per cent on stamp duty, payable on all instruments, for the purposes of conservation and propagation of cow and its progeny.

The government collected Rs 151.60 crore through the surcharge and spent as much as Rs 138.67 crore on cow welfare. Rs 126.89 crore was released to 1,036 gaushalas across the state for fodder and welfare of about 4.71 lakh cows and bovines among the gaushalas; an additional Rs 11.79 crore was released for 155 other gaushalas. With hundreds of cows dying in floods across affected districts, the government said that it had spent Rs 21 crore on cows in Jalore, Sirohi and Pali districts. As many as 196 gaushalas across these three districts received Rs 21.24 crore. Barmer and Udaipur too received Rs 4.46 crore for welfare of cows in 44 gaushalas.

In the year 2015-16, the state government spent Rs 1.8 crore for welfare of 4,449 bovines rescued from smuggling and slaughtering while Rs 1.6 crore were spent on the same in 2016-17. In the current financial year, Rs 1.7 crore has been allotted for welfare of rescued bovines.

