Rs 15 crore in old notes seized in Karnataka

The Karnataka police on Friday seized demonetised notes worth Rs 14.8 crore from former corporator V Nagaraj’s residence in Bengaluru’s Sriramapura area. The notes were stacked in a room and were recovered when the police raided Nagaraj’s house in connection with alleged kidnapping of real estate businessman N Umesh on March 18. Nagaraj, who has unsuccessfully contested assembly polls and faces over a dozen cases, escaped after his associates alerted him about the raid.

“In the search and seizure operation, Rs 14.80 crore in old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination, two swords, two long sickles, three short sickles, two baseball bats and documents pertaining to various properties have been seized,” Additional Police Commissioner (east zone) Hemanth Nimbalkar said.

Umesh had earlier submitted a petition to Deputy Police Commissioner (east division) Ajay Hillori on April 7, saying that a gang of four had held him captive along with two others in a building that belongs to Nagaraj.

He added that his kidnappers had stolen Rs 50 lakh in cash, five gold rings, one bracelet, one chain, five cellphones and a debit card. A police complaint was lodged on the basis of the petition. Umesh was earlier arrested and released on bail along with 13 others on April 1 for allegedly trying to exchange demonetised currency worth Rs 9.1 crore.

Based on property documents found at his residence during the raid, the police suspect that Nagaraj was involved in land deals.

Nagaraj, who was elected as an Independent councillor to the Bengaluru City Council in 2001, has been associated with the Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) and the BSR Party that BJP MP B Sriramulu had founded.

