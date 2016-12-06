Rs 13,860 cr declaration: Ahmedabad realtor Mahesh Shah questioned for five hours

Shah after interrogation at the Income Tax office in Ahmedabad on Monday. PTI Shah after interrogation at the Income Tax office in Ahmedabad on Monday. PTI

Mahesh Shah, the Ahmedabad-based realtor who declared Rs 13,860 crore under Income Declaration Scheme (IDS), was grilled by the income tax officials for nearly five hours on Monday for the second time. The Income Tax officials said that he did not disclose anything, despite repeated questions.

Sources said that Shah repeatedly named two people, who are among the eight names he revealed on Saturday, but refused to provide their addresses or contacts. He sought three days’ time on the ground of his wife’s illness “to come up with evidence to show his claim”.

A senior I-T official said, “Despite opportunities provided to him, he hasn’t given any worthwhile information nor has he produced any evidence in support of his claims. He has not divulged anything with regard to his IDS claim.” The city police have set up an inquiry to probe the circumstances in which Shah was disguised in police uniform and brought home on Sunday to avoid media attention.

The inquiry has been given to an Assistant Commissioner of Police after the incident courted controversy. Incidentally, local police stepped up security cover for Shah Monday, citing threats.

