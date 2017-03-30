Rs 12 lakh crore lost because you delayed GST: Veerappa Moily

Veerappa Moily (File Photo) Veerappa Moily (File Photo)

Senior Congress member Veerappa Moily alleged in Lok Sabha Wednesday that India has lost Rs 12 lakh crore during the delay in implementation of GST due to opposition from the BJP when the UPA government was in power. Moily, who initiated the discussion on four GST bills, said that the reform measure was only “a small baby step forward” and not “a game changer”, as it had been projected to be by the Narendra Modi regime. He said seven to eight years had passed since the Manmohan Singh government had sought to bring the GST Bill.

However, “some parties then felt it should be halted due to reasons best known to them”. The delay had cost the country around Rs 1.5 lakh crore a year, he said, placing the total loss at Rs 12 lakh crore. “In our political gamble, we do not see the interest of the people,” said the former Union minister. “Rajya Sabha has been deliberately avoided, which goes contrary to the statements made by the finance minister. It is perhaps the biggest theft in federal finances.”

He told the finance minister that as “a representative of the Council of States”, “he should not forget that”. “Finance Minister, you are denying yourself your own right… History will definitely reveal the kind of deprivation caused to the federal concept and structure of this great nation. According to me, if they [Rajya Sabha members] have some pride left, they should all resign.”

Moily was critical of the Modi government for “too many taxes” under the proposed GST system, which in his view did not reflect the original spirit behind the new tax regime. “The one-nation, one-tax concept is only a myth,” Moily said. “There are too many rates, cesses”. The proposed GST regime, Moily said, will be a technological nightmare and the anti-profiteering provisions in it were far too draconian. He maintained that the the real estate sector “generates lot of black money”. “It is very unfortunate that the sector was not brought under the ambit of GST,” he said. He said “preparation for implementation has not been done to the satisfaction of authorities concerned, whether of the states or the Centre”. Small businessmen and traders must be made to understand the nuances of the new law, he said.

