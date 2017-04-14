‘Rs 11-lakh Bounty’ on Mamata: CID may travel to UP to quiz BJP youth leader

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

The CID, after initiating a probe against BJP Yuva Morcha leader Yogesh Varshney — who had on Wednesday allegedly announced a Rs 11-lakh bounty for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s beheading — is likely to travel to UP to interrogate Varshney. The move, TMC leaders said, is politically calculated to not just put pressure on the BJP, but also “take the fight to them on their own turf”.

According to sources, top CID officials are supervising the case, and a special operations group has been given responsibility of the probe. “So far, no team has been sent to Aligarh. The law will take its own course,” ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

CID sources further said officials are keeping close track of Varshney’s movements, and are trying to dig up background information on him. Investigating officials will also collect and look into the authenticity of the video in which he made the statement. Yogesh made the statement to a news channel, purportedly on Wednesday in Aligarh, in connection with an incident where police lathicharged saffron activists at a celebration during Hanuman Jayanti in Birbhum on Tuesday.

“If anyone brings me Mamata Banerjee’s severed head, I will give that person Rs 11 lakh,” he was heard as saying. As per sources, the statement has created commotion and tension in the area. “Whatever he said is definitely a case of ‘criminal intimidation’. Such statements provoke people to commit a crime,” a police officer said. As per sources, the police are also trying to ascertain Varshney’s motive behind making such a statement.

“Till now the BJP has been the aggressor in Bengal. They have been attacking us using central investigating agencies. But the chief minister had warned them that we too have a government, and now we will take the fight to them on their own turf. Law will take its course,” a Trinamool Congress leader said. According to sources, a Bolpur resident had submitted a written complaint to Bolpur police station on Thursday, following which the CID picked up the case. Aligarh district TMC chief Ramphool Upadhyay also filed a complaint in Aligarh police station on Thursday.

The CID has charged Varshney under sections 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 505 (1)a (making statements with intent to cause army, navy or airforce personnel mutiny), 505 (2) (statements likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC. If the charges are proved, the accused could face up to 14 years in jail.

A series of complaints have also been submitted at various stations in Bengal, with one person lodging a complaint at Shakespeare Sarani police station on Thursday, sources said. Officials are considering legal opinions to tie all the cases together for the investigation, they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now