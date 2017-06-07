Madhya Pradesh government launches farmers’debt relief scheme, allocates Rs 1,000 crore

Mandsaur: A scene after violent clashes between farmers and the police at Pipliya in Mandsaur district on Tuesday. The farmers have been protesting for a week demanding loan waiver and fair price for their produce. PTI Photo (PTI6_6_2017_000193B) Mandsaur: A scene after violent clashes between farmers and the police at Pipliya in Mandsaur district on Tuesday. The farmers have been protesting for a week demanding loan waiver and fair price for their produce. PTI Photo (PTI6_6_2017_000193B)

Amid violent protests by farmers demanding loan waivers and fair price for their produce, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday launched a new debt relief scheme – Krishi Rin Samadhan Yojana — for farmers. The cabinet also allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the scheme, minister Archana Chitnis was quoted as saying by ANI. She also added that under the scheme, the interest rate on loans would be less, which would in turn also help defaulting farmers get loans.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been protesting since a week. Things turned ugly after six farmers were killed and eight were injured in two separate incidents of firing. While the police have denied any wrongdoing, a judicial probe has been ordered to look into the matter. Curfew has been imposed in Mandasur, Ratlam and Ujjain. Internet services have also been suspended in these places.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the dead and Rs 5 Lakh to those who were injured. He has also appealed the farmers to maintain peace and harmony in the state. He has also apprised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah of the situation in Mandsaur over the phone.

Beside loan waivers, farmers are also demanding Rs 50 per litre of milk as they claim that Rs 37 is spent by them for every litre. The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has already called off its strike, but the other farmer associations are yet to relent. Prices of vegetables and milk have seen a hike due to the protests.

