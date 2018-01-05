The colour of money: This is how new currency notes look like

The new Rs.10 note will carry a motif of Sun Temple, Konark on the reverse side depicting the country’s cultural heritage, instead of the rhinoceros, tiger and elephant present in the old notes. The new Rs.10 note will carry a motif of Sun Temple, Konark on the reverse side depicting the country’s cultural heritage, instead of the rhinoceros, tiger and elephant present in the old notes.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that they will shortly issue of new Rs. 10 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. According to a statement by the RBI, the new notes will bear the signature of Governor Urjit Patel and all notes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the bank earlier will continue to be legal tender.

The announcement of the issue of the new Rs. 10 notes comes five months after the bank issued new Rs. 50 and Rs. 200 denomination banknotes in August last year. Earlier in November 2016, the RBI introduced new Rs. 500 and Rs. 2000 notes post the demonetisation drive by Narendra Modi government when Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes were banned in a bid to curb black money.

Here the new features of the new notes introduced by the apex bank recently:

Rs 10 notes

The base colour of the new Rs 10 note will be Chocolate Brown. The note will carry a motif of Sun Temple, Konark on the reverse side depicting the country’s cultural heritage, instead of the rhinoceros, tiger and elephant present in the old notes. The obverse(front) side of the note will have the denominational numeral 10 written in the top right corner with the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre. The new Rs 10 note will, however, continue to carry the windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘Bharat’. On the reverse(back) side of the new note, there will also be the year of printing on the left along with the Swachh Bharat logo with slogan, similar to the other new currency notes. The dimension of the banknote will be 63 mm x 123 mm.

Rs 200 note

The Reserve Bank of India announced the introduction of the Rs 200 denomination notes on August 25, 2017. The new Rs 200 note was introduced to facilitate exchange transactions for the common man and provide complete series of denomination for transactions at the lower end. However, the new notes are only available through select RBI offices and banks. The note is yellowish-orange in colour and of 66 mm × 146 mm dimensions. The new 200 note has a motif of the Sanchi Stupa. The new note also has raised printing of the Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, the raised identification mark H with micro-text Rs 200, four angular bleed lines with two circles in between the lines both on the right and left sides.

Rs 50 note

The RBI issued the notice about the introduction of new Rs 50 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series on August 18, 2017. The new note has the signature of RBI Governor Urjit Patel and has a motif of Hampi with Chariot on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Fluorescent Blue. The Rs 50 note too has Swachh Bharat logo with slogan and is of 66 mm x 135 mm dimension. However, all the old banknotes of Rs 50 denomination are still considered legal tender.

Rs 500 note

The Reserve Bank of India issued the new Rs 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series with inset letter ‘E’ in both the number panels. The new Rs 500 banknote is stone grey in colour and is different from the earlier specified banknote (SBN) series in colour, size, theme, location of security features and design elements. The size of the note is 66mm x 150mm and on the reverse side, it has the image of the Red Fort, the Indian heritage site with Indian flag. The banknote also has features (intaglio printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, bleed lines, circle with Rs 500 in the right, and the identification mark) which enable the visually impaired person to identify the denomination.

Rs 2000 note

The new Rs 2,000 denomination note was introduced after the demonetisation drive on November 8, 2016. The note has motif of Mangalyaan on the reverse, depicting the country’s first venture into the interplanetary space. The base colour of the note is magenta. The note has the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in the center and the micro letter ‘RBI’ and ‘2000’ on the left side of the banknote. The dimension of the banknote is 66 mm × 166 mm.

