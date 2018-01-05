RBI’s new Rs 10 notes will be chocolate brown in colour: Here’s what’s changed

All other banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by RBI earlier will continue to be legal tender.(ANI photo) All other banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by RBI earlier will continue to be legal tender.(ANI photo)

After scrapping the circulation of high-value currency notes on November 8, 2016, in a bid to curb black money and combat counterfeiting, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shortly issue new Rs 10 denomination bank notes under the Mahatma Gandhi series. However, all other banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by RBI earlier will continue to be legal tender.

So what’s changed?

As per the picture released by the RBI, the new Rs 10 notes will have chocolate brown colour. The new note will have the same height as the current one at 63mm. The width, however, will be lesser at 123mm as against the current note (137 mm).

On the front, the denominational numeral 10 is written in Devanagari script, with the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi right at the centre (the earlier note had Gandhi on the right). The reverse side of the note will carry a motif of Konark Sun Temple instead of the rhinoceros, tiger and elephant. The new Rs 10 note will, however, continue to carry the windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘Bharat’. The new note will also have the year of printing on the left along with the Swacch Bharat logo with slogan, similar to the new currency notes.

Earlier in March, PTI had reported that government was planning to issue Rs 10 denomination notes with additional security features. It added that the new bill will carry inset letter ‘L’ on both number panels, bearing the signature of current RBI Governor Urjit Patel. The year of printing will be on the reverse of the note.

Among other features are numerals on both the panels in ascending size from left to right, with the first three alpha-numeric characters (prefix) being constant in size. A notification issued by the central bank then said, “All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.” Previously, the Rs 10 denomination was redesigned in 2005.

After demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 bills, the government replaced it new Rs 2000 and a redesigned Rs 500 notes. The reserve bank under the Mahatma Gandhi series in August also introduced a new Rs 200 and Rs 50 bills.

