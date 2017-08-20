Only in Express
Rs 1 crore in demonetised currency seized, six arrested

The arrested men were identified as Raj Kumar Bagadi, Ahmed Bin Ali, Mohammed Salman; Mohammed Shabeer, Mohammed Ahmed Shareef and Pedda Shetty Reddy Sekar.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published:August 20, 2017 12:49 am
The city police on Saturday arrested six persons and seized Rs one crore in demonetised currency from them. The arrested men were identified as Raj Kumar Bagadi, owner of a petrol pump in Putli Bowli area; Ahmed Bin Ali, owner of a sports showroom; Mohammed Salman; Mohammed Shabeer, a textile businessman; Mohammed Ahmed Shareef and Pedda Shetty Reddy Sekar, a retired Postal Department employee.

A team of Central Zone Task Force of police raided Bagadi’s house in Barkathpura area and arrested them with Rs 1 crore in scrapped notes, said a press release. The accused had planned to get the notes exchanged for valid currency through some middlemen, and gathered at Bagadi’s house for this purpose.

A case was registered at Kachiguda police station and further probe is on.

