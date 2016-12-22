Rs 1 crore and more deposited in 400 accounts in MP, Chhattisgarh: I-T

The taxation and investment regime for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) has commenced from December 17 and will remain open till March 31, 2017. (File) The taxation and investment regime for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) has commenced from December 17 and will remain open till March 31, 2017. (File)

An amount of Rs one crore or more have been deposited in 400 bank accounts of people in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh post-demonetisation, a senior I-T official said today.

“An amount of Rs one crore or more — in some cases even Rs 4 crore or Rs 5 crore have been deposited in 400 bank accounts of people in MP and Chhattisgarh, post-demonetisation,” Abrar Ahmed, Principal Chief Commissioner of I-T for the two states told reporters here.

“We have started issuing notices to such account holders,” he added.

To a query, the official did not rule out the possibility of such transactions taking place in the accounts of politicians, but immediately added that since investigations were on, it was not proper to comment over it.

To a question as to why I-T has not yet disclosed the outcome of searches at BJP leader Sushil Vaswani’s places here two days ago, Ahmed said the investigation wing was still working on it.

“We might come out with the result of the searches tomorrow,” he added.

The officer outrightly denied that they were under pressure in the case given that the BJP governments were at the Centre and the state. The taxation and investment regime for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) has commenced from December 17 and will remain open till March 31, 2017, Ahmed said.

Under the scheme, he said declaration can be made by any person in respect of undisclosed income in the form of cash or deposits in an account with bank or post office or specified entity, he added.

Besides, he said that under the scheme, the demonetised 500 and 1,000 rupee notes can be deposited by December 30.