Rs 1.25 lakh crore Bihar package: PM Modi to launch projects on October 14, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar in Patna. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar in Patna. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch new development projects for the state during his visit on October 14, which would form a part of the Rs 1.25-lakh crore package he had announced in run up to the state election in 2015.

Kumar hailed the Centre’s “very positive” approach towards development in Bihar and said it was providing assistance to the state by way of projects, particularly in the field of roads, energy and infrastructure.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit the state capital on October 14 for the centenary celebrations of the Patna University. “The projects to be launched will be a part of the prime minister’s promised Rs 1.25-lakh crore special package for Bihar ahead of the assembly elections,” Kumar told reporters after his weekly ‘Lok Samvad’ (public interaction) programme.

Modi had on August 18, 2015 announced the mega package during a public event at Arrah in run up to the assembly elections later that year.

Kumar had resigned as chief minister on July 26, dumping coalition partner Lalu Prasad’s RJD and joined hands with Opposition BJP to form a new NDA government in Bihar. “The Centre’s approach towards Bihar in terms of development is very positive. Many pending projects are being cleared for the state as part of this,” the chief minister said.

Kumar, however, said the demand for a special status to Bihar, would not be on the agenda during this visit. “…as the prime minister is coming for the Patna University centenary celebration.” However, he added a special status was needed to encourage industries to come in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App