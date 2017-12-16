RPI leader Athawale indulges audience in shayari

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. (Express File Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. (Express File Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

“Desh me bohut pareshan dikhaye dete hai Rahul Gandhi, kyunki desh me aayi hai Modi ki aandhi,” were one of several jests Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment, threw at his audience at the Yogi Sabhagruh in Mumbai on Saturday.

Athawale was attending the 43rd Convention of Giants International, an organisation that works for social causes. Athawale claimed that a victory for BJP was assured in Gujarat elections.

Giants International’s chairperson and BJP spokesperson Shaina NC said that the 45-year-old organisation has 600 groups in India and abroad with 25,000 members.

“‘We dont want China but we want NC Shaina” Athawale said to a laughing audience, adding that he wants to see the BJP spokesperson eventually become Member of Parliament. Among the several one liners Athawale used, here’s another: “London me thi Diana, lekin Mumbai me hai Shaina.”

Athawale, leader of Republican Party of India, added that Prime Minister has ensured demonetisation helps weed out corruption in the country.

Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan, also present at the Giants International event, said that two qualities he would like his children to adopt are contribution and service to society.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App