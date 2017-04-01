RPF to strengthen intel gathering to prevent sabotage of railway operations

Railways will set up a technology centre to facilitate the use of modern technology in its functioning. (Representational Image) Railways will set up a technology centre to facilitate the use of modern technology in its functioning. (Representational Image)

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) will strengthen its intelligence network in coordination with central and state agencies to foil attempts on sabotaging railway operations.

Besides, the railways will also set up a forensic laboratory and make use of latest technology to make train journey safer.

“Some anti-national forces are trying to create problems in rail operations but we will not let them succeed, and I expect you to be more vigilant,” Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu told personnel at the RPF Investiture parade today.

The remark comes in the backdrop of repeated incidents of placing obstruction on tracks and attempts of cutting tracks by miscreants. The first two months of this year have witnessed close to 20 such cases.

Presenting awards to RPF personnel on the occasion, Prabhu said, “Threre are attempts to sabotage rail operations in the country. The RPF in coordination with the state police, intelligence agencies, the NIA, is trying to fail their repeated attempts.”

He asked the RPF to strengthen intelligence gathering and sharing system to prevent sabotage.

Forty-three RPF officers and personnel were awarded on the occasion for their meritorious services.

Highlighting the need for use of modern technology in RPF operation, Prabhu said, “We have to use advanced technology as the technological intervention is necessary, besides the policy framework.”

Railways will set up a technology centre to facilitate the use of modern technology in its functioning.

“We have decided for setting up forensic laboratory for RPF and also a centralised dog squad training cente will be constituted. There will be no fund constraints for forensic laboratory and dog squad training centre,” Prabhu said.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory would be created for forensic requirements of railways at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore.

In order to strengthen railway security, a centralised dog training centre will be developed as state-of-the-art in-house facility for training of dogs. It will enhance capabilities of RPF in detection of explosives and inspection of scene of crime.

Prabhu also asked the RPF to take part in environment protection measures like water bodies conservation and plantations.

