RPF constable arrested for stabbing bus conductor

A Railway Protection Force constable was arrested here today for allegedly stabbing a bus conductor following a quarrel over buying ticket, police said. The conductor had been admitted to a government hospital with injuries in the thigh suffered in the knife attack, they said.

The constable boarded the state-run transport corporation bus in Palani and took a ticket upto Ukkadam, on the city outskirts.

As he did not alight at Ukkadam, the conductor told him to buy a Rs seven ticket to travel till the city bus stand, the final destination, leading to a heated argument between them.

The constable suddenly took out a knife and stabbed the conductor, police said. He was later overpowered by some passengers and handed over to police, who arrested him.

