Row over videos posted from handle in Tamil Nadu singer’s name

A day after a complaint was filed on behalf of Tamil singer Suchitra Karthik stating her official Twitter account had been hacked, another Twitter handle attributed to her sprang up on Saturday displaying risque videos of showbiz celebrities in the south.

Suchitra’s house was attacked on Saturday after some pictures were posted on the new Twitter handle. In the 24 hours since its launch, the new handle has gathered a following of over 18,000. Suchitra’s official Twitter page had been deactivated.

The playback singer and radio jockey, who is in her 30s, was not available for comment.

Police said they would wait and watch. “We understand that she or her family had deleted her (official) Twitter handle,” an officer in Chennai city police said.

In a video message released on Friday, Suchitra’s husband Karthik Kumar, a stand-up comedian, said the controversial tweets were because of a “certain emotional state”. His video message requested her followers not to take her tweets seriously.

Sources close to the singer’s family said some of the tweets “were the handiwork of others who hacked her account”.

Nasser, a veteran actor and a leader of the Tamil actors’ body called Nadigar Sangam, said the organisation had several rounds of discussion on how to deal with the situation. “We are taking it seriously. We will soon come out with a decision as we are still trying to figure out what exactly happened behind the unfortunate events, spoiling the lives and image of popular actors,” he said.