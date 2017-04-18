Row over Valmiki remark: Rakhi Sawant withdraws anticipatory bail plea

POINTING out that she had been summoned by a court in a bailable offence, actor Rakhi Sawant withdrew her anticipatory bail plea from the court of Additional Session Judge Monday.

Now the actor is left with two options — either to appear in court or move the High Court. The trial court has fixed the next date of hearing on May 11.

A local advocate had filed a complaint against Sawant for allegedly making objectional remarks against sage Valmiki.

However, the actor’s lawyer said Sawant never made such remarks and that she had also tendered an unconditional apology to the Valmiki community. Following the complaint made by lawyer Narinder Aadia, Judicial Magistrate Sumit Sabharwal issued a summons to the actor and an arrest warrant was issued.

