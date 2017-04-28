Row over toll tax at Danapur cantt area

The Patna administration stopped the collection of toll on Wednesday, two days after the cantonment administration started collecting the tax. (Image for representational purposes. Files) The Patna administration stopped the collection of toll on Wednesday, two days after the cantonment administration started collecting the tax. (Image for representational purposes. Files)

The Patna administration and Danapur cantonment administration are at loggerheads over collection of toll tax from commercial vehicles at the five entry points of the cantonment. The Patna administration stopped the collection of toll on Wednesday, two days after the cantonment administration started collecting the tax.

Patna District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Agrawal said he had written to cantonment executive officer Vinit Kumar on the issue. “We requested the Danapur cantonment administration to stop collecting toll tax as it would lead to traffic and law and order problems. I have requested the cantonment administration to first get no-objection certificates from the state road construction department and National Highways Authority of India,” Agrawal told The Indian Express.

Kumar, the Danapur cantonment executive officer, said they had called a meeting of the cantonment board. “It was the board’s decision to collect toll tax. We will discuss the DM’s letter at the meeting. We had duly sought the state government’s permission. If they had any objection, they should have told us earlier,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now