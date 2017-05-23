Row over RERA: Haryana set to reconsider draft rules

Facing political heat over alleged attempt to dilute the provisions of RERA, the Haryana government is set to reconsider its draft rules before implementing the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act (RERA), 2016.

A senior government official told The Indian Express on Monday that the government has received over 500 objections and suggestions over the draft rules till May 15, the last date for the same. The draft rules were published in April. He, however, added that effectively, the number of these objections was around 100 as many of them had been raised time and again.

“We will consider even those suggestions or objections which were received after the last date for the same,” said the officer. After examining all of them, the authorities may change some of the draft rules as senior officers have stressed that the government would take a holistic view while finalising the draft rules possibly by first week of June. Then, the same would be sent to the legal remembrancer for legal examination.

When contacted, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister M L Khattar, RK Khullar, said, “The government will arrive at a fair and balanced approach keeping in view the claims of flat owners, government builders and private builders.”

The state government has faced criticism from the political quarters ever since it published the draft rules in April. In an apparent snub to Haryana’s BJP government over alleged attempt to dilute the provisions of RERA, Union Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Minister Rao Inderjit Singh had observed that “certain provisions of the Draft Rules are not in consonance with the letter and sprit of the parent Act”.

“It would deprive the home buyers of ongoing projects the benefit of this special legislation,” said the minister in a recent letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The letter also added,”You would also agree that any dilution of the Act would not be appreciated by the millions of home buyers….It is a settled law that subordinate legislation such as rules, regulations, schemes, etc, cannot be in violation of the provisions of the principal Act, and any such provision inserted in the rules will be open to legal challenge and liable to be struck down by the courts.”

Earlier, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had stated that the proposed draft RERA rules sought to exclude projects which have applied for occupancy certificate or part completion certificate.

