Row over Promotions: Ticked off by House panel, Haryana IAS officers point to DGP promotions

With an Assembly panel objecting to promotion of 15 IAS officers as additional chief secretaries (ACS), a section of Haryana IAS officers have pointed out the state having nine DGPs against two sanctioned posts in the state. These officers also questioned the silence of MLAs on the issue of the state having so many DGPs. A section of DGPs, on the other hand, claimed the ACSs enjoyed higher salaries than them.Both sides, however, requested anonymity while expressing their views.

The Assembly committee had objected to promotions of 15 IAS officers to the Chief Secretary’s grade by promoting them to the post of ACS from Principal Secretary without approval from the Centre. When contacted, Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi said, “We are not supposed to say anything on the matter as currently it’s under consideration of the Vidhan Sabha’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).”

The PAC, headed by BJP’s Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, has sought a report from Dhesi within three months on the basis of a CAG report, which in 2014 had pointed out that “the appointments were made without constituting the Screening Committee resulting in irregular expenditure of Rs 5.37 crore”. This calculation was made for a period of six years (2007-2013) when there were 5-12 ACSs against the sanctioned posts of two and three during different periods.

However, a senior IAS officer said, “This calculation of Rs 5.37 crore doesn’t seem correct. It seems, the auditors have termed entire expenditure involving salary and all other facilities given to the ACSs as irregular expenditure. While the fact is that the almost equal salary and perks are enjoyed by these officers even when they work as Principal Secretary.”

“When the IAS officers were given the Chief Secretary’s pay grade (Rs 80,000) by promoting them to the post of ACS from Principal Secretary, they had already reached at the pay scales of Rs 79,000. If all facilities are calculated, even then there won’t be more difference than of few thousands in the case of each IAS officer,” added the officer.

A senior IPS officer said, “Nine IPS officers may have been promoted to the post of DGPs but they still get lesser pay scales (Rs 75,000) in comparison of ACSs’ scale which is Rs 80,000.”

“Further, there are three sanctioned posts of Chief Secretary in Haryana and not the Additional Chief Secretary. But still there are currently 19 ACSs ,” he added. Sources hinted that CAG is likely to look into promotions of DGPs also.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App