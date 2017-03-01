Row over ‘low’ attendance: Issued ‘warning letters’, girl students of Ludhiana college stage road block

A few Akali Dal youths and local Congress leaders also joined the protesting students. A few Akali Dal youths and local Congress leaders also joined the protesting students.

A number of students of Guru Nanak Girls College in Ludhiana’s Model Town staged a protest and blocked the road for over two hours outside the institute Tuesday. This move by students came after the college issued letters to 14 students warning them that their names would be struck off the college rolls on account of “low attendance”. One of the 14 had even allegedly tried to jump into a canal in protest.

The students alleged that those issued the letters were poor, physically challenged and are working part-time to pay their fee or are married.

They further alleged that college principal misbehaved with their parents and overcharged them in name of ‘readmission fee’. Ritu Paswan, a BA student who allegedly tried to jump in a canal in protest, said, “I missed college for just three days and I was issued a letter with my name struck off. My parents are small-time workers. Despite my requests, the principal threatened me to throw me out of the college.”

Like Paswan, another student Shubhi Jain, alleged that the principal misbehaved with her and her in-laws who had accompanied her to the college Tuesday. A few Akali Dal youths and local Congress leaders also joined the protesting students.

Refuting the allegations made by the students, principal Charanjit Mahal, said, “Students with less attendance had been informed in advance as per rules of Panjab University, Chandigarh. PU will not allow students with less attendance to sit in exams so we informed them in advance.”