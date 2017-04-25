Row over lewd remarks: Kerala women’s panel asks police to book minister

Kerala Power Minister and senior CPI(M) leader M M Mani (File) Kerala Power Minister and senior CPI(M) leader M M Mani (File)

The Kerala Women’s Commission on Monday directed the state police to register a case against CPM leader and Power Minister M M Mani on charges of making offensive comments about women tea estate workers in Munnar. Commission member J Prameela Devi, who met women workers in Munnar, said the minister had insulted women by his lewd remarks. “The issue is worth registering a case as per Section 354 of the IPC. The commission has directed the Idukki police chief to register a case against the minister,’’ said Devi.

In a video that surfaced Sunday, Mani was heard saying, “When Suresh Kumar, (who headed an eviction drive in 2007) came to Munnar…he had parties in the evenings with mediapersons. Drinking and all other activities happened at the guest house. Then there was the agitation by women belonging to Pombilai Orumai… Dirty activities took place in the nearby forest…We know everything.’’

Mani was referring to an agitation at a Munnar tea estate in 2015, when women workers got together under the banner of Pombilai Orumai and organised a campaign to get their wages hiked.

