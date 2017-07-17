Row over domestic help in Noida: Mahagun society to lift ban, entry denied to 60 workers

However, 60 workers, who were identified from CCTV footage as being part of the mob that attacked the property will not be allowed entry, residents said. However, 60 workers, who were identified from CCTV footage as being part of the mob that attacked the property will not be allowed entry, residents said.

Four days after Mahagun Moderne in Noida Sector 78 stopped at least 500 domestic workers from entering its premises, the society said it will lift the ban on Monday. However, 60 workers, who were identified from CCTV footage as being part of the mob that attacked the property will not be allowed entry, residents said.

“A meeting of residents of the society took place today (Sunday) and suggestions on security were noted down. We have gone through CCTV footage, where around 60 women who work as domestic help in various flats have been identified. We have given these details to police. They will not be employed in the society any longer. From Monday, the other domestic workers will be allowed entry,” said a resident of Mahagun Moderne, on the condition of anonymity. Aimed at increasing “security”, the society will soon put in place a “token system” while “strengthening the verification process” of those working there.

