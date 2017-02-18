Row over Army chief remark: Those obstructing operations trying to protect terrorists, says Manohar Parrikar

Union Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo) Union Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo)

The government on Friday came out in support of Army Chief Bipin Rawat, who triggered a controversy with his remark that those obstructing anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir will face tough action. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar told India Today TV, “Those who obstruct the operations are trying to protect the terrorists, and his (General Rawat’s) comment is based on that. In these matters, the decision to act will be (of) the commanding (officer) or the officer who is on the spot. It cannot be generalised.” Asked whether he was worried that Rawat’s comments may lead to alienation of the people in the Valley, Parrikar said he had told the Army Chief to bring the youths who are on “wrong track” back to the mainstream. “We do not consider that everyone is on the other side. But in that particular situation, if there is obstruction, the officer who is heading the raid or operation has to take a call,” he said.

The ruling BJP fielded Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh to respond to the Congress stand that the security forces should exercise restraint and innocents should not suffer.

“We appeal to political sections and Congress to not to indulge in any kind of politicking at the cost of security forces’ morale,” Singh said.

He said what Rawat said was an expression of concern, not a warning. He said the Army chief was worried that innocent people may become “collateral damage” in anti-terror operations.

“It is appalling and a matter of concern that the Congress is falling to this temptation of politicising the Army chief’s statement… this party can go to any extent for political benefits. It is speaking the voice of separatists for lowly political gains,” he added.

Singh asked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to clarify if he supports his party colleague’s remarks.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Take action against those who are involved in wrong activities. But there should be restraint…no one wants to give shelter to bad people. There should be strict action against those who are involved in wrong doings, but that should happen on the basis of a proper inquiry.”