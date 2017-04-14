Row over Amarinder’s remark against Canadian minister: Captain refuses to step back from his ‘principled’ stand

Amarinder Singh Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he stood by his “principled stand” of not associating himself with any “Khalistani sympathizer” and would not meet Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan during his visit to India later this month. Refusing to bow under criticism from several quarters that Amarinder’s stand could cost fund-crunched Punjab, the CM, in a statement issued on Thursday, said, “Sajjan and several other ministers and top leaders in Canada were sympathizing with those indulging in anti-India activities, notwithstanding Canada’s claims to the contrary.”

“I am not bothered about what Sajjan or others in the Canadian government think about my stand. I am concerned only about the detrimental impact of these Khalistani sympathizers on the country, particularly on Punjab,” he said, reacting to Canada’s response to his statement and Dal Khalsa leadership’s assertion that his refusal to meet Sajjan would bring down his own stature and not that of the Canadian minister.

Reiterating his stand on the issue, the Chief Minister further said in the statement, “While, as a democratic nation, India believed in the freedom of speech, which was enshrined in the Constitution, I will personally not meet any Khalistani sympathizers.” The Chief Minister said while Sajjan was welcome to attend conferences and meets, and even to visit Darbar Sahib, he would personally not entertain him as he had concrete information about his being a Khalistani sympathizer, just as his father Kundan Sajjan, a board member of the World Sikh Organization, was.

“The state government would provide full security to the minister and also ensure that he gets due treatment as per protocol but he would not be seen hobnobbing with a Khalistani sympathizer,” said Amarinder. “Not only Sajjan, but other ministers and MPs, including Navdeep Bains, Amarjit Sohi, Sukh Dhaiwal, Darshan Kang, Raj Grewal, Harinder Malhi, Roby Sahota, Jagmeet Singh and Randeep Sari, were well known for their leanings towards the Khalistani movement,” he said.

Amarinder also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Dal Khalsa for their criticism of his refusal to meet the Canadian defence minister during the latter’s expected visit to India later this month. He accused these outfits of playing into the hands of forces inimical to India. Captain Amarinder said he was worried not about what the Canadians, including Sajjan, felt about his stand but about the future of Punjab, which had suffered immensely at the hands of Khalistani terrorist forces at the height of militancy.

“As many as 35,000 innocent lives were lost during those days of violence,” the Chief Minister pointed out, adding that people like Sajjan “had not only run away from the turmoil to settle abroad but were encouraging such extremist elements by supporting their philosophy”.

