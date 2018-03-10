Row during Justin Trudeau’s India visit: Sorry for causing embarrassment to Canada, says Jaspal Atwal

Jaspal Atwal Jaspal Atwal

JASPAL ATWAL, a former Sikh separatist who was convicted in the attempted murder of a Punjab Minister in 1986, has expressed “regret” over the controversy surrounding his presence in India during the recent visit of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Reading a statement at a press conference in Vancouver, Atwal said, “I was completely shocked and devastated when my presence made headlines. I am sorry for the embarrassment this matter has caused to Canada, India, my community, and family and friends.”

His lawyer, Rishi Gill, answered questions on his behalf. Atwal was sentenced to 20 years in jail for shooting at former Punjab minister Malkiat Singh during the latter’s Canada visit in 1986. Questions were raised when Atwal was photographed standing next to the Canadian PM’s wife during the Canadian delegation’s stay in Mumbai last month.

He said, “I have visited India numerous times after my release from custody and most recently, twice in 2017 and once in 2018. Each time I visited India, I was given visa by Indian government. I visited Indian with permission of the Indian government. No restrictions were placed by Canada on me so that I couldn’t travel.” He said. “I want to again stress that this terrible event that happened in the past is something I live with every day and I take complete responsibility for.”

On his being invited to a reception in India that was attended by Trudeau, he said, “I reached out to Surrey MP Randeep Sarai to see if there was a possibility of attending the reception and was eventually provided an invitation by the Canadian ambassador.” The invitation was later withdrawn. Atwal said he had been photographed with “many politicians of all parties”.

His lawyer Rishi Gill said, “He works with a radio channel and he is politically engaged. He has attended functions with Trudeau before he was prime minister and possibly afterward. Atwal had been the guest of MPs on Parliament Hill in 2013 and on one occasion in 2014.”

Reading from his statement, he said, “Almost 40 years ago, I, like many other Sikhs, became caught up in a movement supporting an independent Sikh nation. While nothing can excuse my conduct, I can only say that during that time in the early 1980s I reacted to the Indian Army storming the Golden Temple in Amritsar in a way that has caused much pain to many individuals. What I did was described as an act of terror by the judge who dealt with this matter. I accept full responsibility. I do not disagree with the court’s conclusions.”

“I like the Sikh community and Indians generally and have moved on from issues divided us almost 40 years ago,” said Atwal.

He added, “I’m a husband, father and grandfather. I, again, renounce any form of terrorism. I do not advocate, in any sense, for an independent Sikh nation.”

