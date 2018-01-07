Rousing reception for Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur in his Assembly constituency

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/Files) Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/Files)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was on Sunday accorded a rousing reception on his first visit to Thunag in his Seraj constituency after assuming office. Thousands of people gathered on the roadside to greet him with slogans of “Aan hamari, shaan hamari, Jai Ram Thakur jaan hamari” (Jai Ram Thakur is our glory, our hero).

Accompanied by Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahinder Singh Thakur and family members, the chief minister passed through the main bazaar amid bursting of crackers.

Addressing a huge gathering at Thunag, he said a new responsibility was entrusted with him by the people of the state and promised that he would discharge his duties with diligence and sincerity. “I am obliged to the people for the warm welcome and my visit is only to thank the people of Seraj,” he said, adding, “We had given the slogan ‘Shikhar ki ore Seraj’ (Seraj on its way to the top) and today Seraj is on the top.”

He also announced an IPH division at Thunag. “I have been through a very tough time and by the grace of god, the people of Seraj have given me a much bigger responsibility and I am grateful for it,” Thakur said.

There were rumours that Seraj would witness a close contest in the Assembly polls as the Congress candidate was also quite strong, he said, adding, “But the people exploded the myth and made me win by a huge margin of over 11,500 votes.” Later, the chief minister also addressed a gathering at Janjehali.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App