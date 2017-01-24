Rourkela: Superfast express engine uncouples from bogies, travels for 2 km

Passengers travelling in the 22805 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Super Fast Weekly Express had anxious moments on Tuesday when 15 bogies of the locomotive were left behind after they got detached from the engine, just outside the Rourkela railway junction.

Railway officials said the engine got uncoupled with the rest of the bogies around 3 pm near Birajapalli, about 10-15 minutes after leaving Rourkela railway station. However, the loco-pilot came to know about the incident soon and drove the engine back for about 2 kms.

Senior DCM of Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railways, Satyam Prakash said in such cases the automatic breaking system comes into play and stops the engine. “A senior supervisor-level official has been asked to probe how the incident occurred,” said Prakash.

The latest incident comes just two days after the Bhubaneswar-bound Hirakhand Express derailed near Rayagada station killing 40 passengers and injuring over 60.

