Rourkela Steel Plant bans plastic bags below 50 micron thickness in its markets

Any violation of the rules in question would attract structured and progressive penalties. (Representational image) Any violation of the rules in question would attract structured and progressive penalties. (Representational image)

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has banned sale of commodities in plastic bags below thickness of 50 microns in its market complexes in Rourkela. The steel plant has undertaken the measure by invoking the provisions of the Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 2016 with a commitment for strict enforcement in its market complexes, a release from RSP said. Through a notice issued to all licensees and shopkeepers operating in the RSP market complexes, the town administration authorities of the steel plant have summarily banned the sale of commodities by them to customers in plastic carry bags or plastic sheets or multi-layered packaging below 50 microns in thickness, it said.

Any violation of the rules in question would attract structured and progressive penalties. It will be Rs 4500 forthe first violation which will go up to Rs 6000 and Rs 8000 for the second and third violations. After violation for the third time, the licence would be liable for cancellation, it said.

RSP has also appealed to the general public to shun both the use of and demanding for such plastic bags which are not only a threat to the environment but also have a negative impact on Swachha Bharat Abhiyan, the release added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App