Rourkela-Jammu Tawi Express to be extended up to Sambalpur

Extension of Rourkela-Jammu Tawi-Rourkela Express up to Sambalpur would be flagged off and free Wi-Fi Services introduced at Palasa Station on Saturday. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu will flag off the extension of the express train and inaugurate the Wi-Fi services through video conferencing from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a release on Friday.

MPs Nagendra Pradhan, Prabhas Singh, Dillip Tirkey and MLAs Raseswari Panigrahi, Naba Kishore Das, Dilip Ray, Ramesh Patua, Mangala Kisan, George Tirkey and Rabinarayan Naik will be present at Sambalpur Station on the occasion.

Similarly, MP Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu and MLA Gouthu Syam Sunder Sivaji will be present at Palasa Station for inauguration of free Wi-Fi Services, it said.

On the inaugural run, the train will run as a special train from Sambalpur Station towards Jammu Tawi at about 1100 hours. However, the regular service in the extended portion will be commenced from August 13.

18109 Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Link Express will leave Sambalpur at 0745 hours everyday and will reach at Jammu Tawi at 1410 hours the next 2nd day. In the return direction, this train will leave Jammu Tawi at 1425 hours everyday and reach Sambalpur at 1745 hours on third day, the release added.

In the extended portion, this train will provide stoppage at Jharsuguda, Bamra and Rajgangpur between Sambalpur and Rourkela. The timings and stoppages for this train between Rourkela and Jammu Tawi will remain unchanged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App