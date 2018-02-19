Top bulletin: Rotomac promoters under CBI scanner, Punjab CM to meet Justin Trudeau and many more

Vikram Kothari, the promoter of Rotomac Pen, has allegedly gone abroad after swindling Rs 800 crore from various public sector banks, including Allahabad Bank. (Representational) Vikram Kothari, the promoter of Rotomac Pen, has allegedly gone abroad after swindling Rs 800 crore from various public sector banks, including Allahabad Bank. (Representational)

Rotomac Pen owner Vikram Kothari Rs 3,600 crore loan default case: CBI lodges FIR, seals house in Kanpur

Another scam wherein a corporate honcho had defaulted on a bank loan has emerged, this time relating to rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari. The CBI on Monday lodged an FIR against the company and its promoter Kothari for allegedly defaulting on loans of more than Rs 3600 crore from more than one bank.

The probe agency lodged the complaint against Kothari, his wife and, son for allegedly cheating as many as seven banks, including the Bank of Baroda. Rotomac Pens owes banks a total of Rs 3695 crore, the agency said. The CBI sealed the house and office of Vikram Thakur.

Ending uncertainty, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says looking forward to meeting Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Monday clarified that he is looking forward to meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is on a week-long visit to India with his family. The prospect of their meeting was under speculation as Singh has in the past openly criticised Trudeau’s cabinet ministers for allegedly being involved with the Khalistani separatist movement.

Priya Prakash Varrier moves SC, seeks stay on criminal proceedings in Oru Adaar Love case

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier moved the Supreme Court on Monday asking for a stay on criminal procedures against her and the team behind Malyalam film Oru Adaar Love due for release soon. The plea is in response to FIRs registered in Telangana and Maharashtra against her and the team of allegedly hurting the sentiments of a community. Her plea requested the apex court to take the matter up for urgent hearing.

Rajasthan hacking: Accused appears in videos allegedly filmed inside Jodhpur jail, says he has no regrets

Shambhulal Regar, who had murdered Afrazul Khan, a labourer from Malda, in Rajasthan on December 6 last year, had allegedly filmed two videos in which he is heard talking in the light of anti-Islam propaganda. Regar, who is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, goes on to add in the videos that he faces threat to life from a fellow convict. The videos came to light after they were circulated on social media.

Last year, Regar’s nephew had videographed the crime on his instructions, in which he had talked about ‘love jihad’ being the motive behind the crime.

PNB fraud case: ED raids enter fifth day, CVC steps in; here are the latest developments

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday searched the Mumbai residence of diamond jeweller Nirav Modi, who is currently embroiled in an alleged default on a loan of Rs 11,400 crore from the Punjab Nationla Bank (PNB). ED sources said that sleuths conducted raids at Modi’s Saumdra Nahal bungalow in Worli in south Mumbai, apart from searching 34 other locations in multiple cities, including Pune, Aurangabad, Thane, Kolkata, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Surat. Diamonds, gold jewellery and other precious stones worth Rs 5,694 crore have been seized till now.

