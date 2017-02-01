ED officer out after clip shows him with wife of Rose Valley accused

Video clip of Manoj Kumar at a hotel in New Delhi Video clip of Manoj Kumar at a hotel in New Delhi

An assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been taken off investigations into the Rose Valley chit fund scam and two other cases after a video clip, purportedly showing him checking into a New Delhi hotel with the wife of a prime accused in the Rose Valley case, was aired on TV channels in Kolkata.

ED sources said orders have been issued to suspend the officer, Manoj Kumar, and start a probe to ascertain if his links impacted investigation in the case. Sources said another investigation officer (IO) has replaced Kumar.

Sources said the video clip, reportedly sourced from West Bengal police, shows Manoj Kumar and the woman checking into a hotel in Sunder Nagar after they travelled from Kolkata to New Delhi on January 18. A card belonging to an accused in a case being probed by the ED was used for payment at the hotel, sources said.

West Bengal police, sources said, stumbled upon the footage while on the trail of hawala operators. The arrested operators led police to a chartered accountant who, sources said, had a file named “Madam Rose Valley” on his computer.

Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg said a haul of Rs 1.42 crore in demonetised notes from central Kolkata led them to the chartered accountant’s firm.

ED sources confirmed they had received a report on the officer from Kolkata police. “There are serious allegations against him. He will face the music although we do not think he has been able to influence the cases adversely. An IO has limited say in the cases. All files are perused by the director,” sources said.

In Kolkata, Joint CP (Headquarter) Supratim Sarkar said the woman seen in the clip would be questioned and Manoj Kumar too could be summoned.

Meanwhile, the officer has denied any wrongdoing. Speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar said, “It’s a trap. I have been trapped by local authorities.”

The ED and CBI are conducting separate probes into the Rose Valley scandal and hundreds of bank accounts and fixed deposit certificates have been frozen.

Gautam Kundu, chairman and managing director of Rose Valley Group, has been behind bars since March 2015 for allegedly raising money from the market illegally. The ED had arrested Kundu under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The extent of the Rose Valley scam is estimated to be Rs 15,484 crore. The ED has already submitted two chargesheets and arrested five directors of the company.

On January 3, the CBI summoned and arrested Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley case. His was the second arrest of a Trinamool MP — Tapas Paul had been arrested days earlier.