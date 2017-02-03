Rose Valley chit fund scam: Kolkata Police summons ED official for questioning

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Kolkata Police has summoned Enforcement Department official Manoj Kumar who was ED’s nodal investigation officer in the Rose Valley ponzi scam case for questioning in a money laundering case. Suvra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu, was today also questioned for the second time by sleuths of Kolkata police in connection with the money laundering case and her alleged relationship with Kumar. “Manoj Kumar has been summoned for questioning tomorrow. Today we had also questioned Suvra Kundu for second time. We have got some leads in the case,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said. Suvra and Kumar have been hitting the headlines for last two days after a CCTV footage purportedly showed both of them travelling together by air from Kolkata to Delhi last month and later together checked into a hotel in the Sunder Nagar area of the national capital.

Watch What Else Is In News

ED Officials said Kumar, an Assistant Director of the agency, has been “suspended pending inquiry” even as he has been removed from the cases he was probing such as the Rose Valley chit fund case and some pertaining to the coal blocks allocation.

Kumar has denied the charges saying the entire episode was being blown out of proportion and was part of a “larger conspiracy” to take him out of the case.

Earlier in the day, a team of ED officials from Delhi interrogated Kumar for his alleged association with the estranged wife of the main accused Gautam Kundu at the CGO complex here.

ED sources said a three-member team from Delhi interrogated Kumar on the purported CCTV grabs which showed him and Kundu’s wife checking into a hotel in Delhi and also at the lobby of the airport.