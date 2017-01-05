Rose Valley chit fund scam: ‘Congress had moved SC, not BJP’

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File) BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File)

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday questioned why the TMC was targeting state BJP workers over the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, pointing out that state Congress chief Abdul Mannan had been the one to approach the Supreme Court over the Saradha scam.

“Why are they targeting BJP workers when it was the Congress – it was Abdul Mannan – who had approached the Supreme Court about the Sarada scam? When Rahul Gandhi had come, he had raised the issue of the Sarada chit fund scam and demanded that it be properly investigated. He said so openly at rallies. Then why target the BJP? What does the Prime Minister have to do with the investigations?” he said, addressing mediapersons in Kolkata.

Vijayvargiya said the CBI had begun its investigation into the alleged Saradha chit fund scam in 2014. “The CBI had sent notices to the MPs concerned in 2015. The investigation started before we came to power. How can the BJP and the prime minister be involved in this?” he asked.

Responding to allegations by Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee that this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political vendetta for her stand on demonetisation, Vijayvargiya said demonetisation had started only two months ago, whereas the investigation has been running for several years now, and therefore the two “cannot be linked”.

“If the BJP government was indeed vengeful, and if this was indeed a vendetta, then why has the Centre released funds worth Rs 50,000 crores to West Bengal since it came to power? She has been touring Delhi, Lucknow, Bihar – If we wanted to, we could have stopped her,” he said.

Vijayvargiya demanded that the CBI begin investigating the dealings of Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who he alleges is involved in the scam.