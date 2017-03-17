Rose Valley chit fund scam case: ED questions Gautam Kundu over assets in 2 states

Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday questioned and recorded statement of Rose Valley Group chairperson Gautam Kundu — accused in a multi-crore chit fund scam case — regarding properties owned by the company in Assam, particularly Guwahati, and Tripura, said sources.

Kundu has been in prison since March 2015 in connection with the scam that allegedly duped thousands of people in West Bengal and Odisha.

An ED team from Guwahati, which is carrying on a separate probe in the case, had sought court’s permission to interrogate him on basis of information collected by them. Since it is mandatory to record the statement of an accused before attaching property, the move could be a precursor to the ED attaching Rose Valley assets in Guwahati. According to sources, the group has an amusement park, a tea garden, insurance property and a multi-storied building in Assam and Tripura.

So far, the ED has attached Rose Valley property worth around Rs 500 crore in Assam, and property worth Rs 1,600 crore across the country.

Last year, it had attached assets worth Rs 1,250 crore — including eight hotels and a Rs 5 crore Rolls Royce — in connection with its money laundering probe. Sources said the agency had issued a provisional attachment order for seizing the group’s hotels located in Jaipur (Rajasthan), Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Panaji (Goa), Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Silchar (Assam) and Kolkata (two hotels) and a fleet of a dozen cars which included the Rolls Royce.

ED estimated that the group had allegedly collected more than Rs 15,000 crore from depositors across India, especially in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar. It is alleged that a chunk of the collection was used to bribe politicians to ensure that the ponzi scheme runs smoothly.

Manoj Kumar seeks more time Former ED official Manoj Kumar has sought time from the Police to appear for questioning in connection with two different cases. “We had summoned him twice. He has sought time and said he would appear after March 30”, said Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg. Kumar is accused in a corruption case and also for allegedly helping Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley’s Gautam Kundu.

