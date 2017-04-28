Rose Valley chit fund case: In supplementary chargesheet, CBI names TMC MPs Tapas Paul, Sudip Bandopadhyay

Sudip Bandopadhyay, TMC leader (File Photo) Sudip Bandopadhyay, TMC leader (File Photo)

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Rose Valley chit fund case, naming Trinamool Congress MPs Sudip Bandopadhyay and Tapas Paul, along with company CMD Gautam Kundu and Rose Valley Marketing India Limited — a subsidiary of the firm. A statement issued by the CBI in Bhubaneswar said the supplementary chargesheet has been filed under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) 420 (cheating ) 409 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC, sections 4 and 6 of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act-1978 and sections 13(2) r/w 13(1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988. The chargesheet was submitted in the court of Special Judge (CBI) in Bhubaneswar.

While the CBI had arrested Tapas Paul on December 30, last year, Sudip Bandopadhyay was arrested on January 3, 2017. Sources said the first chargesheet in the case was filed on January 7, last year, where four persons were named. Sources in the CBI added that investigation has revealed that both Paul and Bandopadhyay had indulged in criminal conspiracy with Kundu. “They abused their official position… participated and aided the illegal fund collection business of the company… They have also been accused of promoting the illegal business by writing to regulators, favouring the company and also by sharing the dais with accused directors of the group in various functions to promote their schemes,” said an official.

The Rose Valley chit fund case was registered on April 5, 2016 under IPC and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act-1978. It is alleged that the company had collected money illegally from the people on the pretext of returning them the same with a higher rate of interest.

