Rose valley case: CBI arrests her MP, Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been attacking the Centre over its demonetisation move, drew fresh battle lines Tuesday after the CBI arrested her party heavyweight and leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay as part of its probe into the Rose Valley chit fund scandal.

Bandyopadhyay, who is likely to be produced in a Bhubaneswar court, is the second TMC MP to be arrested in the case — Tapas Paul was arrested last Friday and the Bhubaneswar court Tuesday extended his stay in custody until January 6. Late at night, as he was being led away from the CBI office, Bandyopadhyay said: “This is the result of my good performance in Parliament.”

CBI sources said officials questioned Bandyopadhyay to know the extent of his alleged association with Gautam Kundu, the arrested chairman of Rose Valley. He was also asked about the favours he allegedly received from Kundu. Sources said the MP was arrested four hours after he showed up at the CBI office because “he did not cooperate”.

Paul and Bandyopadhyay, CBI sources said, are likely to be named as conspirators in a supplementary chargesheet in the case. Sources indicated that the CBI could summon more MPs from West Bengal, Assam and Odisha for questioning.

The CBI is investigating alleged unregulated financial investment schemes run by Rose Valley, a Bengal conglomerate with interests in real estate and entertainment. The case, filed two years ago, accuses Rose Valley of swindling investors to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore.

CBI officials, sources said, questioned Bandyopadhyay about a trip he made to Europe two years before the scandal broke. The CBI claims that Rose Valley paid around Rs 22 lakh for the trip, and that a luxury car he used was also provided by the company.

It is learnt that Bandopadhyay said the Europe tour was not a personal trip. He was also asked about his presence at a Rose Valley programme for investors at the Netaji indoor stadium.

The CBI claims that the MP was aware of the actual financial position of Rose Valley. He was also asked if Rose Valley had made contributions for his election campaign.