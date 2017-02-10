Rose festival from February 17-19 to be Wi-Fi enabled

Preparation work in full swing on the eve of PU Rose fest at Panjab University in Chandigarh on on Thursday, February 09 2017. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Preparation work in full swing on the eve of PU Rose fest at Panjab University in Chandigarh on on Thursday, February 09 2017. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

ROSE GARDEN is all set to be Wi-Fi enabled at the upcoming rose festival that will be held from February 17-19. Sources said the civic body was in talks with various telecom companies that would arrange for Wi-Fi services at the garden to attract visitors. “I have asked the IT department to finalise the telecom company as soon as possible,” said Joint Commissioner Shilpy Pattar. Another official added, “In fact, the company, which was finalised last year, would not be preferred this time due to poor connectivity at the garden. People said they were facing problems.”

The civic body would also sponsor a honeymoon trip abroad. Officials said the municipal corporation was still in talks with three travel companies that would arrange trips to Dubai, Malaysia or Thailand.

There would be a contest where the newly-wed couple who wins would be given this prize. The first prize would be a foreign trip and the second would be a trip to Goa, said Pattar.

“We are still not satisfied with the proposals travel companies are giving because some are really expensive and the MC has to sponsor it. But it has been finalised that the trip would be for three nights and four days,” added the official.

An expression of interest for food stalls has been called and it has been decided to have 13 food stalls at the garden.

Other competitions for flower and rangoli (neighbourhood parks, RWAs), rose prince and rose princess, painting, brass and pipe band, rose quiz, photography, folk dance, antakshari, kite flying, rose king and queen for senior citizens, Mr and Ms rose competition, floral hat competition would be the same as that of last year. There are 830 varieties of roses at the garden spread across a sprawling 40 acres. According to officials of the horticulture department, there are 1,400 flower beds and around 40,000 plants.

