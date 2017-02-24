Roopa Ganguly gets anticipatory bail in assault case

Edulji contended that it was Ganguly who had been assaulted in the incident which happened on May 22, 2016. Edulji contended that it was Ganguly who had been assaulted in the incident which happened on May 22, 2016.

The Calcutta High Court Friday granted anticipatory bail to BJP MP and actress Roopa Ganguly in connection with a case of alleged assault in South 24-Parganas district. A division bench comprising Justices Nadira Patheriya and Shiva Kant Prasad granted the relief to Ganguly, a Rajya Sabha member, on two surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each.

Watch what else is making news:



Ganguly’s counsel Phiroze Edulji submitted that she has been falsely implicated by some Trinamool Congress supporters in connection with an incident at a village within Harwood Point police station area in South 24 Parganas district. Edulji contended that it was Ganguly who had been assaulted in the incident which happened on May 22, 2016, when she allegedly went there to be with a BJP worker who had allegedly been assaulted.