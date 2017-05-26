Role of Intelligence Corps growing in warfare: Lt Gen Singh

Sunita Mehta, wife of late Brigadier Ravi Datt Mehta, who was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul in 2008, pays tribute at the National War Memorial on Thursday. Ajay Netragaonkar Sunita Mehta, wife of late Brigadier Ravi Datt Mehta, who was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul in 2008, pays tribute at the National War Memorial on Thursday. Ajay Netragaonkar

As the role of the Intelligence Corps in military operations has seen a rise over the last several years, so has the number of casualties and military honours, said Lt Gen LN Singh, the Commandant of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Wanawadi.

Singh was speaking to the media on Thursday after reviewing the attestation parade of 98 recruits who have completed the latest course at the school. The recruits were administered an oath and the badge of recruit was taken off their uniform by the guests, thus marking their entry into the Intelligence Corps of the Indian Army.

Since the corp was started in 1942, 35 alumni of MINTSD have laid down their lives in the line of duty. Intelligence Corps personnel have received 1,321 awards which include three Military Crosses, one Mahavir Chakra, two Kirti Chakras, eight Shaurya Chakras, two Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, three Yudh Seva Medals, 58 Vishisht Seva Medals and 67 Sena Medals.

Gen Singh said, “In the past, wars were mainly fought at borders. But now, we have to do operations in various theatres and even abroad. The risks have increased multifold, and so have our roles in conflict. Over the years, the number of casualties from the corps have increased, but so have our honours.”

Before the attestation parade, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the National War Memorial. Several veterans, serving officers from the corps, laid wreaths to pay respects to the martyrs. On behalf of the families of martyrs, a wreath was laid by Sunita Mehta, wife of Brig Ravi Datt Mehta, who was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul in Afghanistan in 2008.

As part of the celebration for completion of 75 years of the corps, activities such as reaching out to veterans, disabled soldiers and Veer Naris of the intelligence fraternity are being organised. MINTSD is also taking up various activities where social and environmental concern of the people can be integrated with projection of the army’s image. The celebrations commenced with Lt Gen Singh releasing the First Day Special Cover and a book on Regimental History of The Intelligence Corps.

