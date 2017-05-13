Woman gangraped, killed, body mutilated in Rohtak: Cops

The two accused in rape and murder of Sonepat woman in police custody on Saturday. (Express Photo) The two accused in rape and murder of Sonepat woman in police custody on Saturday. (Express Photo)

A 23-year-old woman was gangraped, murdered and her body mutilated in Rohtak, police said on Saturday. Two persons, identified as Sumit and Vikas, have been arrested on charges of gangrape and murder. According to the police, the woman, who worked in a pharmaceutical unit in Rohtak, went missing on May 9. Two days later, her body was recovered from an open ground near Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Urban Estate, Rohtak.

Dr S K Dhatterwal, head of the department of forensic medicine at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak who conducted the post-mortem examination, said the “findings suggest that it was a brutal rape and murder”.

“The bones of the woman’s skull were shattered into pieces. The assailants would have used heavy blunt weapon to do that. In the stomach, there were findings suggesting congestion which indicates she may have been given some sedatives. That will be confirmed by chemical examination of the viscera samples,” said Dr Dhatterwal.

“There were tears on her private parts which suggest that the sexual assault was conducted in a violent manner. No sharp object was found inside the body. The injuries, however, suggest some sharp-edged objects might have been inserted in her private parts. We have taken swab samples. These will be sent to the forensic science laboratory to confirm rape,” he said.

“The body was mutilated and badly decomposed. At this stage, I cannot say whether it was a criminal act or some stray dogs mutilated the body,” said Sonipat SP Ashwin Shenvi.

“We have arrested two men in the case. Both have confessed that they committed head injury on the victim using a brick. We have got those injury marks checked. Medical examination has confirmed rape and head injury marks on the victim. The body may have decomposed due to hot weather. The mutilation also appears to have been caused by stray dogs, but we are in the process of verifying this,” he said.

According to the police, Sumit had been putting pressure on the woman to marry him for the last one month. “Sumit had developed contact with the victim for the last few months. Interrogation of the accused suggests that the victim went with him to Rohtak, but they had an argument on the way. Sumit then called his friend Vikas, and they both raped the woman. In order to conceal her identity, they then killed her brutally,” said SI Ajay Kumar, SHO, Sonipat city police station. “We have registered a case against both the accused on charges of abduction, murder, destruction of evidence and rape.”

Meanwhile, Dr Saroj Dahiya, another senior doctor in the department of forensic medicine at PGIMS, Rohtak, said: “I was the first to examine the body of the woman. No part was missing, her shirt was intact and the salwar she was wearing was also tied. It was torn at the thighs. It did not look like any sharp objects were inserted in her private parts. The body was putrified. Stray dogs had gnawed at the body”.

