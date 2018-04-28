Apna Ghar sexual abuse case: Caretaker, two others sentenced to life term

Jaswanti Devi after getting life imprisonment by special CBI court at Panchkula in Rohtak Apna Ghar sexual exploiting minors on Friday, April 27, 2018. Express photo by Jaipal Singh. Jaswanti Devi after getting life imprisonment by special CBI court at Panchkula in Rohtak Apna Ghar sexual exploiting minors on Friday, April 27, 2018. Express photo by Jaipal Singh.

Six years after sexual abuse and trafficking of the inmates of a Rohtak shelter home for destitute and differently-abled, Apna Ghar, came to light, a special CBI Court in Panchkula on Friday sentenced its 53-year-old caretaker Jaswanti, her son-in-law Jai Bhagwan and driver Satish to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 each. Special CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh also sentenced Jaswanti’s brother Jaswant Singh to a rigorous imprisonment of seven years for rape.

His counsel Abhishek Rana told the Indian Express that he has already served nearly six years’ of the imprisonment. Jaswanti’s daughter Simmi and two Apna Ghar employees Sheela and Veena have been freed on the basis of their already undergone sentences. Two other employees, Roshni and Ram Prakash Saini, have been ordered to be released on probation. Jaswanti was convicted for abetment of rape, voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful compulsory labour, criminal intimidation, cruelty to children and running a prostitution ring. Jai Bhagwan was convicted of rape, voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful compulsory labour and criminal intimidation. Satish also was convicted of rape, unlawful compulsory labour, and criminal conspiracy.

Jaswanti, Jai, Satish and Jaswant have been lodged in jail since 2012. The five convicts, who have been let off by the court, had already been granted bail by the courts on different occasions. The CBI, during the probe, had found a case of sexual exploitation and rape of the inmates, unlawful compulsory labour, criminal intimidation and giving away newborns in lieu of donations at the shelter home. An FIR had been registered in the case in May 2012 after National Commission for Protection of Child Rights raided the place, on the basis of a complaint, and came across a number of cases of sexual exploitation and abuse at the shelter home.

The CBI, during the probe, had found that a deaf and mute inmate had been raped and forced to take liquor by Jai. She delivered a baby girl in PGIMS, Rohtak, in September 2012. A DNA test of Jai later revealed that he was the biological father of the child. The victim had identified the convict during the probe and trial with the help of an interpreter. Another deaf and mute victim was found to be sexually exploited at Apna Ghar and even her teeth had been broken during an assault by Jaswanti. A third victim was also found to have been raped.

According to the chargesheet filed at the trial court, at least nine children had been “illegally and unauthorisedly (sic) given away by Jaswanti to different persons and (that) she had taken money in lieu of these children.” During the trial that began in 2014, the CBI court examined 185 witnesses.

Another rape victim had told the CBI that the convicts used to take her to Delhi for prostitution. In May 2012, a medical examination revealed that she had been “raped twice… 2 months ago”.

In 2016, the trial judge once had to stop the hearing midway after a differently-abled victim started crying in the courtroom during her examination.

