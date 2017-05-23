Rohtak rape victim in child care institute

The 10-year-old Rohtak rape victim was discharged from hospital on Monday and shifted to a Child Care Institute (CCI) after undergoing an abortion at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). The victim’s mother has refused to accompany her — despite being allowed to — and returned home.

The accused, the victim’s stepfather, Suresh (20), is in jail. The victim and her mother, a migrant from Bihar who works as a domestic help in Rohtak, were produced before a Child Welfare Committee team by the police on Monday to take a decision on the 10-year-old’s rehabilitation.

At the hearing, a CWC member said that the victim’s mother insisted her husband be released since he had apologised, and there was no one else to support her family. “Since the victim’s mother is not willing to take care of the child, so in the interest of the child, the CWC decided to send her to a CCI,” said Dr Raj Singh Sangwan, Chairman, CWC, Rohtak.

