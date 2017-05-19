Rohtak rape case: 10-yr-old rape victim undergoes abortion, doctors say stable

The victim’s bag, and other belongings, at the family’s home in Sonipat. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The victim’s bag, and other belongings, at the family’s home in Sonipat. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A 10-year-old girl in Rohtak, who became pregnant after allegedly being raped by her stepfather, has undergone an abortion at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

The victim was administered the abortion medicine on Wednesday and her condition is being closely monitored by the doctors at the hospital.“The abortion procedure is under way, it will take some time. The child is stable and in good health at the moment,” said Dr Ashok Chauhan, the medical superintendent of PGIMS.

“The child is undergoing counselling and is talking frequently. She is stable. We have directed the hospital to shift her to a separate room for privacy. There is also a nurse to take care of her,” said R S Sangwan, chairman of the Child Welfare Committee, Rohtak.

Another member of CWC Rohtak, Ganesh Kumar, said the girl complained of mild pain in her limbs and stomach, but her condition was stable.

The CWC has also decided to treat the 10-year-old’s case as ‘Child In Need, Care and Protection’ under the Juvenile Justice Act, and plans to give her mother monthly compensation of Rs 2,000 till she turns 18. “With the help of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), the CWC will consider the girl child for sponsorship and will provide Rs 2,000 per month to her mother until she turns 18. We will also cover her younger sister in the programme,” a statement from the CWC office said.

The accused stepfather, Suresh (20), is in jail. “The case will be taken up in court once we receive a complete report from PGMIS,” said investigating officer Garima Devi.

The decision to abort the child was taken on Tuesday by an eight-member team of PGMIS, which considered it a safer option for the 10-year-old than delivery. The victim is “20 weeks plus-minus two weeks” pregnant, and abortion in not allowed in India after 20 weeks under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, except in situations when the mother’s life is at risk.

